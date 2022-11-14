‘Wakanda Review’ Spoiler Review: A Deep Dive Into ‘Black Panther 2’

Now that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is in theaters, we can finally dig into the film with plenty of SPOILERS. If you’ve seen the movie and you’re ready to for some lively debate, you’re ready for the video below.

In it, ScreenCrush’s own Matt Singer and Ryan Arey are joined by Greg Alba of Reel Rejects to discuss everything in Wakanda Forever. Was the treatment of Chadwick Boseman’s death effective or distracting? Was the new Black Panther well-done or botched? Was the movie too long or not long enough? Was Namor given the introduction a character of his stature deserves? Were there too many teases of future Marvel Cinematic Universe projects? Was this the best way to end Phase Four of the MCU? See Ryan, Greg, and Matt’s answers to those questions — and they definitely do not agree about all of them — and lots more below:

