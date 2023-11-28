Despite the future of the Marvel multiverse being in flux with Jonathan Majors’ impending trial on assault cahrges, the company has figured one thing out. Michael Waldron will be writing the next Avengers movie, The Kang Dynasty.

Waldron already set up to write its sequel, Secret Wars, but now it seems that he's tapped to pen both. Historically, Waldron been a major part of some of Marvel's bigger projects in recent years. He created and helped write Season One of the Disney+ Loki series and also did a great deal of writing for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ Destin Daniel Cretton was originally slated to direct The Kang Dynasty, but recently left the project. A previous draft of Kang Dynasty was written by Jeff Loveness, who also worked on Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

While the writer's strike was a pretty big deal for the upcoming Marvel timeline, it also doesn't help that one of their major stars is currently embroiled in a huge scandal. The current consensus among people who have been following the story is that if Majors loses his criminal case, Marvel will likely drop him.

It's also extremely unfortunate that the last few Marvel projects haven't been super successful. In fact, the movie that introduced Kang didn't even perform very well. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania was a massive let-down by most accounts. There is perhaps a light at the end of the tunnel though. There has recently been speculation that Marvel may drop Kang entirely as the main villain of their current crop of films and pivot instead to another bad guy, possibly Doctor Doom of the Fantastic Four comics.

Avengers: The Kang Dynasty is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 1, 2026.

