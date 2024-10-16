’Wallace & Gromit’ Return in Trailer For New Netflix Movie

For the first time in 20 years, there’s a new Wallace & Gromit feature — and this one is coming to Netflix.

Subtitled Vengeance Most Fowl, this adventure featuring the lovable stop-motion duo is technically a sequel to one of their most popular shorts, 1993’s “The Wrong Trousers.” It features the return of that short’s villainous penguin, Feathers McGraw who now seeks, what else, but vengeance.

Co-directed by Wallace & Gromit creator Nick Park, the film was made in the same stop-motion style that Park and Aardman Animations is known for. You can watch the teaser for Vengeance Most Fowl below:

READ MORE: The 15 Worst Animated Movies Ever

This is the first feature that includes the new voice of Wallace, Ben Whitehead. His original actor, Peter Sallis, passed away in 2017. Whitehead has previously provided vocals for Wallace in several Wallace & Gromit video games, and as a “stand-in” for Sallis in the 2008 short “A Matter of Loaf and Death.”

Here is the new film’s official synopsis:

Aardman's four-time Academy Award®-winning director Nick Park and Emmy Award-nominated Merlin Crossingham return with a brand new epic adventure, Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl. In this next installment, Gromit’s concern that Wallace is becoming too dependent on his inventions proves justified, when Wallace invents a “smart” gnome that seems to develop a mind of its own. When it emerges that a vengeful figure from the past might be masterminding things, it falls to Gromit to battle sinister forces and save his master… or Wallace may never be able to invent again!

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on January 3, 2025.

Get our free mobile app