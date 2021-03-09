The following post contains SPOILERS for the WandaVision finale:

The WandaVision finale shed some light on the series’ most pressing questions, including Evan Peters’ true role in the show. Peters, who plays Pietro/Quicksilver in Fox’s X-Men movie franchise, shocked fans by showing up as Pietro at Wanda’s door at the end of Episode 5. The casting decision caused viewers to instantly develop theories to explain the connection between X-Men Pietro and his Marvel Cinematic Universe counterpart, who was killed in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

But then in Episode 9, we learned that Peters was actually playing Ralph Boehner, a young Westview resident hypnotized into thinking he was Pietro. This seems to dash any proposed theories involving Quicksilver and his traversing through the multiverse. Speaking with Deadline, WandaVision creator Jac Schaeffer offered some clarity on Peters’ involvement with the series.

When asked about Peters’ future in the MCU, Schaeffer responded: “What I can say is that I think Evan Peters did an incredible job with this role and I found it to be such a joy to both work with him and watch him on screen, and you know, as a fan, I’m interested to see whatever he does next.” From this answer, it doesn't sound like the X-Men actor is currently pinned for any more Quicksilver appearances in the MCU. It really does appear that Peters’ portrayal of Pietro was more of a meta in-joke for Marvel fans.

Schaeffer also confirmed that Agatha hijacked Ralph’s bachelor pad in order to carry out her evil plan. “The idea is that Agatha came to town and took over the neighbor’s house in order to sort of be undercover, and there happened to be a young man named Ralph Bohner who was already living in Westview,” stated Schaeffer.

As the whole arc of WandaVision comes into focus, we realize that Peters’ role in WandaVision was for our appreciation rather than a way to merge Fox’s Marvel property with Disney’s MCU. Still, it was cool to see Peters reprise the character of Pietro one more time.

