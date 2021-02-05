‘WandaVision’ Episode 5: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Secret

The following post and videos contain SPOILERS for WandaVision.

Another WandaVision episode is here, and it officially throws a huge twist into the story of Wanda and Vision and their strange sitcom reality. In the final minutes of Episode 5, Pietro shows up at the couple’s door, back from the dead — or maybe from an alternate reality, since this Pietro is actually Evan Peters, who played the part in the Fox X-Men movies, not in Avengers: Age of Ultron.

That’s just one of the surprising Marvel connections in the latest episode of WandaVision. In the video below, we go through all of this week’s Easter eggs, including more new information about the hexagons all through the show’s imagery — and how Darcy Lewis’ nickname for them (“hexes”) connects back to Marvel Comics, and to Wanda Maximoff’s powers. Watch it below:

If you liked this video on the coolest Marvel Easter eggs in WandaVision episode five, check out some more of our videos below, including our theories about the ending of this episode, one on the secret mystical villains pulling the strings in WandaVision, and our video on how how Hyrdra could be behind the TV world of WandaVision.