The following post and videos contain SPOILERS for Episodes 1 through 5 of WandaVision.

Marvel fans are freaking out about the end of this week’s episode of WandaVision. “On a Very Special Episode...” featured the return of long-dead member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Wanda’s brother Pietro, better known as the Avenger Quicksilver. Only this wasn’t the Quicksilver from Avengers: Age of Ultron. This was Evan Peters, who played the character in three X-Men movies for 20th Century Fox.

Previously, the Fox X-Men Universe and the Marvel Cinematic Universe were totally distinct. One had nothing to do with the other and neither acknowledged each other’s existence. Now ... who knows? The enormous ramifications of these scene are the subject of our latest video, which breaks down exactly what Quicksilver’s return could mean to the future of the MCU.

If you liked this video about the shocking ending of WandaVision Episode 5, check out some more of our videos below, including our collection of the coolest Marvel Easter eggs in WandaVision Episode 4, one on the secret mystical villains pulling the strings in WandaVision, and our video on how how Hyrdra could be behind the TV world of WandaVision. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. WandaVision airs weekly on Disney+.