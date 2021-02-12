‘WandaVision’ Episode 6: Every Easter Egg and Marvel Secret

The following post and video contains SPOILERS for WandaVision Episode 6.

Halloween issues were always pivotal in the Vision and the Scarlet Witch comics of the 1980s, and this week’s episode of WandaVision continues that tradition. Wanda’s brother quicksilver is back, S.W.O.R.D. is getting closer to trying to kill Wanda, and Vision escapes from the hex ... temporarily.

Plus there are a ton of Easter eggs and Marvel references on this week’s episode. Did you catch all the allusions to the ’90s sitcom Malcom in the Middle? What about the reference to Wanda’s chaos magic from Marvel Comics in this week’s WandaVision theme song? What about that ad for “otherworldly deals,” that seems to point to our theory that the Kree may be the ones controlling Wanda. There are plenty more Easter eggs; watch them all below:

WandaVision airs weekly on Fridays on Disney+. The next Marvel Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premieres on the service on March 19.