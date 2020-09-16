‘WandaVision’ Will Premiere on Disney Plus in 2020

It’s a bleak time for Marvel Cinematic Universe fans. Rumors are swirling that the only MCU movie currently scheduled to debut in 2020, Black Widow, is on the verge of being delayed until next year. If that happens, 2020 will become the first year since 2009 without a new Marvel film. It’s bleak out there.

So at least there’s this to cling to: It looks like WandaVision is on track to premiere on Disney+ later in 2020. The show, starring Elizabeth Olsen and Paul Bettany as Avengers Wanda Maximoff and the Vision, was featured in the company’s new “Coming Soon 2020” trailer that’s currently appearing on social media. Watch:

Interestingly, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is not featured in the spot — even though that was originally announced as the first MCU series for Disney+. WandaVision was supposed to follow it, but Falcon and the Winter Soldier’s tentative late summer/early fall release date is already here and there’s been no word of when the show will actually premiere. (Unless they’re planning an unprecedented surprise series drop, that means it’s still months away.) With WandaVision showing up on this “coming soon” teaser, it looks like that will actually be the first Disney+ MCU series — and possibly the only MCU anything we get in this miserable calendar year.