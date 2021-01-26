‘WandaVision’: The Marvel Villain Who Could Be Behind It All

The following post contains SPOILERS for the first three episodes of WandaVision.

Kevin Feige has already said that the events of WandaVision lead directly into the upcoming Doctor Strange sequel, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. That got us thinking: What if a villain from the world of Doctor Strange is the one behind the strange events in the town of Westview? And what if that character then becomes the main villain of Multiverse of Madness?

The latest video from Ryan Arey and the ScreenCrush video team explores that very theory. After recapping the show so far, it explores which Marvel villains would have the power and the motive to trap Wanda, Vision, and the rest of this town in this simulation of TV sitcoms. A lot of fans have speculated that the Satanic baddie Mephisto is the one responsible for this situation. (Hence all the red symbolism.) But we think it’s someone else, someone who would be far more likely to create this strange dreamlike atmosphere. Watch below to find out out who...

