‘WandaVision’: Decoding All Its Hidden Symbolism

The following post contains SPOILERS for the entire season of WandaVision.

Based on the feedback we’re seeing online, it looks like people really enjoyed following along with WandaVision from week to week on Disney+, but they were left a little bit disappointed by the finale. Yes, it established Wanda as a major power player in the Marvel CInematic Universe. Yes, it created a new, all-white Vision roaming around the planet searching for his artificial life’s meaning. But it also seemed to undo a lot of the stuff that took place on the show. Westview goes back to normal, Vision and Wanda’s twins vanish, everyone just kinda lets Wanda leave at the end despite all she’s done. So what was the point of all that?

That’s what we’re taking a look at in this latest (last?) WandaVision video. We’re examining all of the show’s symbolism and metaphors to try to fully decode exactly what Marvel and WandaVision’s creators were trying to say about television, grief, escapism, and everything in between. Watch it below:

If you liked this video about the hidden symbolism in WandaVision, check out more of our videos below, including our recent one on Ultron’s visions and why he might have had a point about human beings, all the plot holes in WandaVision and their potential explanations, and our look at the ending of WandaVision and what it means for the future the MCU. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The next Marvel Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premieres on the service on March 19.

Gallery — Our Favorite WandaVision Easter Eggs So Far: