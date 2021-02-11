‘WandaVision’ Theory: What If the Kree Are Behind It All?

The following post contains SPOILERS for WandaVision.

Earlier this week, ScreenCrush posted a video on all of the hexagons in WandaVision. We listed all of the many examples from the show, and also took a look at some of the hexagons that have appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the years before this series. In the video, we observed that the Kree seem to love hexagons; they use them to communicate with the Supreme Intelligence, to make hyperspace jumps, and even stick them in their building architecture. Now we have WandaVision, where there are hexagons in the opening and closing credits, and the entire town of Westview is protected by a hexagon shaped barrier. So with all the theories fans have considered for the hidden villain behind all of this, why haven’t we considered the Kree?

Our newest video explores that idea — and it finds that there are a lot of pieces that fit together. This theory would explain why S.W.O.R.D., a Marvel organization dedicated to protecting Earth from space, is involved in a show that has nothing to do with space. It would also explain the inclusion of Monica Rambeau, a character who really doesn’t connect with Wanda or Vision, but does connect to the Kree via her friendship with Captain Marvel. The Kree also have some obvious motives for wanting to manipulate Wanda. For all that and more, watch the video below:

If you liked this video on the Kree and WandaVision, check out some more of our videos below, including the one on the meaning of all the hexagons in WandaVision, our video on whether Wanda is the villain of WandaVision, and the coolest Marvel Easter eggs in WandaVision episode five. Plus, there’s tons more over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. WandaVision airs weekly on Fridays on Disney+. The next Marvel Disney+ series, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, premieres on the service on March 19.