There’s Now a 24/7 ’90s and 2000s Disney Nostalgia Channel

The “new” millennium is now 25 years old. Old being the key word there. We are all so old. The dude who drinks from the Holy Grail from the end of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade looks at all of us and thinks to himself, “Well, at least I’m not that bad.”

We are all so old in fact, that films and TV shows of the ’90s and 2000s are now prime nostalgia targets. Just look at the monster box-office grosses of the new Lilo & Stitch remake for proof of that. Never ones to miss out on a trend they can capitalize on, Disney is now adding an entire 24/7 streaming channel on Disney+ devoted to all things ’90s and ’2000s.

According to the press release, the Disney+ Throwback channel is “all about ’90s and 2000s nostalgia — think iconic characters, unforgettable stories, and era-defining moments that shaped a generation and continue to resonate today.”

The press release doesn’t include all the planned titles but it mention these specific films and shows: Gilmore Girls, The Princess Diaries, The Parent Trap, Lizzie McGuire, Recess, Doug, Cadet Kelly, Kim Possible, and High School Musical.

I don’t know about you but learning that Lizzie McGuire is approaching its 25 anniversary makes me woozy. Someone get me my blood pressure medication!

Disney+ Throwback is streaming right now; you can find it on the Disney+ homepage under the “Streams: Non-Stop Playlists” section. (You may have to scroll down a little ways to find it.) As I write these words, it’s currently airing an old episode of Kim Possible. That show premiered in 2002 — it’s almost 23 years old! How is that even kimpossible?!?

