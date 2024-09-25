After leaping from the Fox film universe to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Deadpool and Wolverine are ready to make another jump: From movie theaters to home video.

Marvel announced today the premiere dates for the massive blockbuster’s debut on Digital as well as 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD. They also confirmed a fairly large number of special features, including a breakdown of the film’s big one-take fight sequence and an audio commentary featuring director Shawn Levy and star/producer Ryan Reynolds.

The 4K will come in two different SteelBooks — one with Deadpool and one with Wolverine. Meanwhile, the Blu-ray available at Walmart will be an exclusive edition with a pop-up Deadpool Corps inside. (That’s the image of it at the top of this article.)

Deadpool & Wolverine had a very successful run in theaters over the summer. It grossed $627 million in the U.S. alone — making it the second-biggest movie of 2024 so far behind only Inside Out 2. (No other movie has even made $400 million in theaters this year.) Worldwide, Deadpool & Wolverine has grossed more than $1.3 billion worldwide.

Here’s the breakdown of all the extras on the physical releases:

Finding Madonna: Making the Oner – Director Shawn Levy and Ryan Reynolds break down a historic scene in the film: the "Oner," which highlights the first fight in which Deadpool and Wolverine finally unite.

Practical Approach: Celebrating the Art of Ray Chan – A tribute to longtime Marvel Studios collaborator Ray Chan, who sadly passed away in 2024 – the cast and crew recall anecdotes and echo the resounding positive effects of filming on the set he helped design, full of intricate details and Easter eggs.

Loose Ends: The Legacy Heroes – Ryan Reynolds, Shawn Levy, and the cast and crew go through some of the mind-blowing cameos and the characters who finally get their deserved endings. They cover the intensive choreographed sequences, updated costumes, and assembling the iconic team.

Wolverine – Hugh Jackman describes the return to his iconic role as Wolverine. Cast and crew discuss how he picks up his yellow and blue suit for the first time, brings variety to the role, and continues his legacy from previous films.

Filmmaker Commentary – Listen to audio commentary by director Shawn Levy and actor Ryan Reynolds.

Gag Reel – Watch some hilarious outtakes on set with the cast and crew of Deadpool & Wolverine

Deleted Scenes

Deadpool & Wolverine premieres on Digital on October 1. The 4K, Blu-ray, and DVD go on sale on October 22. The film will follow on Disney+ shortly after that, but Marvel has not announced its streaming premiere yet. (They want you to buy the 4K first, duh.)

