After 30 years, Happy Gilmore is back on the golf course. Happy Gilmore 2, surely one of least likely sequels in cinematic history, is now streaming on Netflix.

Adam Sandler reprises his role as the famous hockey enforcer turned pro golfer, as do many of the original films stars: Christopher McDonald, Julie Bowen, Kevin Nealon, Dennis Dugan, and Ben Stiller all returned for this streaming sequel.

New additions to the cast this time around include Haley Joel Osment, Bad Bunny, Sandler’s Uncut Gems director Benny Safdie, and multiple members of Sandler’s own family. There are also a slew of surprise cameos, including many real-world pro golfers, and some other very surprising faces we won’t spoil.

(Seriously, some of the cameos are wild.)

Sandler and his longtime writing partner, Tim Herlihy, wrote Happy Gilmore 2, just like the original Happy Gilmore from 1996. The first movie became an early breakout hit for Sandler as he was transitioning from Saturday Night Live to movie stardom. Against a $12 million budget, it grossed over $40 million in theaters, and then became an even bigger hit on home video.

Netflix Netflix loading...

READ MORE: Every Adam Sandler Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

The new film pays homage to the original Happy in endless ways; even actors who have passed away in the interim (like Carl Weathers, who originally played Happy’s golf teacher Chubbs Peterson) are included in various tributes.

Sandler talked for years about wanting to make a Happy Gilmore sequel. In April of 2024, Drew Barrymore let it slip that Sandler was working on the movie. The following month, Sandler and Netflix formally announced the project was in development. A little over a year later, the film is done and available to stream.

Happy Gilmore 2 is now on Netflix. For more on the film, check out our interview with co-star Maxwell Jacob Friedman.

Get our free mobile app