‘Kpop Demon Hunters’ Sing-Along Coming to Netflix Streaming

The sing-along version of Kpop Demon Hunters played in over 2100 theaters around the world over the weekend — and, according to Netflix, it sold out 1300 screenings in the U.S. and Canada. (I attended a press screening that was not sold out — but was very boisterous, and I heard from a few people who work at movie theaters that they had heavily attended screenings all weekend, so I can believe that number.) If you missed it in theaters, or it wasn’t playing anywhere near you, or you just thought “Eh it’s Netflix, it’ll be streaming there eventually” ... well, you were right on the money.

Netflix announced that the sing-along cut of Kpop Demon Hunters will be available on Netflix starting tomorrow.

KPOP DEMON HUNTERS NETFLIX loading...

READ MORE: Netflix 2025 Fall Movie Preview: Everything Coming to Streaming

The film, about a K-pop girl group who moonlight as heroic warriors battling demons from another dimension, has become a legitimate pop culture phenomenon since its premiere on Netflix earlier this summer. It’s already one of the most-watched movies in Netflix history and the soundtrack has been streamed over 3 billion times to date, with the song “Golden” becoming a #1 hit on the Billboard Hot 100.

More importantly, my children want to be Huntr/x members for Halloween but there are no legit KDH Halloween costumes anywhere. Netflix, you need to make this right and fast. Otherwise, you better get ready for a takedown from legions of angry kids who want to dress like Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. It’s gonna get ugly.

Kpop Demon Hunters’ sing-along version hits Netflix streaming tomorrow, August 25. Invite a bunch of friends over, get a boat load of soda pop, and have yourself a time.

