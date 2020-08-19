The ‘Lovecraft Country’ Premiere Is Now Available For Free Online

If you’re curious about HBO’s latest buzzed-about series, Lovecraft Country, the channel has done you a solid and uploaded the just-aired premiere episode to its YouTube channel. Now anyone can sample the show for free ahead of the rest of its ten-episode first season.

Developed by Misha Green, and executive produced by Jordan Peele and J.J. Abrams, Lovecraft Country adapts a novel by Matt Ruff into a horror series about America in the era of the Jim Crow South. Atticus Freeman (Jonathan Majors) goes on a road trip from Chicago to Massachusetts looking for his missing father, joined by an old friend (Jurnee Smollett) and his uncle (Courtney B. Vance). Along the way, they encounter monsters that range from racist police officers patrolling sundown towns to with the kind more traditionally reserved for H.P. Lovecraft stories.

Here’s the complete first episode:

Viewers digging into the Lovecraft Country premiere have pointed out some of its fascinating historical details that might not be obvious to everyone. Some scenes, for example, explicitly recreate famous photographs by Gordon Parks, a photojournalist who chronicled Black American life throughout the mid-20th century (and later became the filmmaker behind such classics as Shaft):

Clearly a lot of thought went into crafting this show — and it’s just getting started, so you can get in on the ground floor right now. New episodes of Lovecraft Country air Sundays at 9PM on HBO.