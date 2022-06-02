Disney Plus Announces ‘Multiverse of Madness’ Premiere Date

The multiverse of madness is coming to streaming.

Disney announced today that Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness will debut on streaming on Disney+ later this month. The film only premiered in theaters on May 6 and it’s still playing in multiplexes around the world. In fact, Multiverse of Madness grossed another $20.3 million over the Memorial Day weekend just a few days ago.

With $376 million in domestic grosses and $879.4 million worldwide to date, Doctor Strange 2 is already the the highest-grossing film of 2022 in the U.S. and worldwide. So maybe there aren’t a ton of people who haven’t seen it yet and are waiting for it to pop up on Disney+, but if there are, they’ve only got to wait about three more weeks. The film will make its streaming debut on June 22.

Marvel Marvel loading...

Multiverse of Madness, which got strong reviews from audiences and critics, featured the return of Benedict Cumberbatch as Marvel’s Sorcerer Supreme, as well as the return of director Sam Raimi, who was one of the first great directors of Marvel movies, with his original Spider-Man trilogy.

To mark the occasion, Disney released a new promo video to hype the film’s streaming release:

Here is the film’s official synopsis:

In Marvel Studios’ “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness,” the MCU unlocks the Multiverse and pushes its boundaries further than ever before. Journey into the unknown with Doctor Strange, who, with the help of mystical allies both old and new, traverses the mind-bending and dangerous alternate realities of the Multiverse to confront a mysterious new adversary.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness debuts on Disney+ on June 22.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Every Marvel Cinematic Universe Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best It started with Iron Man and it’s continued and expanded ever since. It’s the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with 28 movies and counting. But what’s the best and the worst? We ranked them all.