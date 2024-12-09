Netflix Sets Schedule of Christmas NFL Games

This Christmas Day, the place to watch NFL football is Netflix.

The streaming giant will host a pair of football games on the big holiday, both live. The Kansas City Chiefs play the Pittsburgh Steelers at 1PM ET, then the Baltimore Ravens play the Houston Texans at 4:30PM ET.

Netflix will also air a live preshow starting at 11AM ET, featuring anchor Kay Adams, along with analysts Drew Brees, Robert Griffin III, Mina Kimes, and Manti Te’o.

The Chiefs/Steelers game will be announced by Ian Eagle, Nate Burleson, and JJ Watt. The Ravens/Texans game will be called by Noah Eagle and Greg Olsen.

The games will also be streamed internationally on Netflix, with translations into French, Spanish, Portuguese, and German. The Texans game also includes a halftime performance by Beyonce.

These NFL games are available to all Netflix subscribers, regardless of what level of subscription you pay for. Take note though: According to Netflix’s website, live events like this one “may contain commercial breaks across all our plans” even if you pay for the version of Netflix without commercial interruptions. (Although they do add that “following the end of a live event, commercial breaks will be removed on ad-free experiences.”)

Although the NFL on Netflix is a one-off for now, the streaming giant is doing more and more live programming generally, and live sports in particular. The company recently streamed a boxing match between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul, and in early 2025 it will begin weekly live airings of WWE’s flagship wrestling show, Monday Night Raw, which had previously aired in America exclusively on cable television, dating all the way back to the early 1990s.

