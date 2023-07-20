Marvel’s ‘Secret Invasion’ Will Stream on Hulu

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is crossing over into another streaming universe.

While the MCU makes its streaming home on Disney+, Marvel is going to put the first three episodes of their current series, Secret Invasion, on the company’s sister streamer, Hulu.

The series, inspired by the Marvel comic of the same name, follows Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury as he uncovers an plot by a militant group of Skrull aliens living in secret on Earth. The series also stars Ben Mendelsohn, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, and Don Cheadle.

After a slew of Marvel Cinematic Universe TV series in 2020, 2021, and 2022 — all of which aired on Disney+ — Secret Invasion marks just the first MCU show of 2023. Even before the dual writers and actors strikes, Marvel seems to have slowed their TV output considerably, focusing instead on their big budget movies. The only other confirmed MCU Disney+ series for 2023 at present are Season 2 of Loki and Echo, spinning out of the events of the earlier Hawkeye TV series. Those shows are not expected to debut until the fall. Future series include Ironheart, Agatha: Coven of Chaos, Daredevil: Born Again, and a second season of the animated What If...?

The Secret Invasion episodes “Resurrection,” “Promises” and “Betrayed” will be available on Hulu starting tomorrow, July 21 and continuing through August 17. The full series will remain available on Disney+. The show’s season finale airs on Wednesday, July 26.

