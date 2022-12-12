‘Strange World’ Announces Disney Plus Premiere Date

On the box office tracking website The Numbers, the lowest-grossing movie ever from Walt Disney Animation Studios is Strange World. According to their chart, the latest Disney animated movie grossed just $30.4 million in the United States and $53.4 million worldwide. That’s much worse than previous notorious Disney flops like Treasure Planet and Atlantis: The Lost Empire.

Now, The Numbers’ list does not appear to be complete to every Disney animated movie ever. Still, those totals are shockingly bad, and certainly a new low for recent Disney releases. Which means there is a very good chance that if you’re reading this, you have not seen Strange World in theaters. If you missed the movie, you’ll soon be able to stream it at home on Disney+.

The movie — like Treasure Planet and Atlantis: The Lost Empire, come to think of it, and you better believe Disney has made note of that too — is a science-fiction adventure story, featuring a family of explorers (voiced by Jake Gyllenhaal, Dennis Quaid, Jaboukie Young-White, and Gabrielle Union) on an all-important mission to save their (strange) world.

The movie didn’t get bad reviews — it currently has a 74 percent on Rotten Tomatoes — but it received a curiously muted release from Disney, and appeared in theaters last month with very little hype. It also had to compete with several high-profile Disney releases on Disney+ around the same time, including the long-awaited sequel to Enchanted. Thanksgiving audiences had to choose between staying home and watching Disenchanted or venturing to the theater (and paying for tickets) to see Strange World. Maybe in that context, those box-office totals aren’t super shocking.

In any event, Disney announced today that Strange World is coming to Disney+ in just a few short weeks.

Strange World makes its streaming premiere on Disney+ on December 23.

