Five Ways to Improve Disney Plus

More than three months since it went live, Disney+ has quickly established itself as a dominant streaming option amidst competition like Netflix, Amazon Prime, and Hulu. But Disney+ is trying something daring between now and the late days of summer 2020: not really having any big, buzzy new content.

The Mandalorian ended its first season in December, and while we can now all breathe a collective sigh of relief that Baby Yoda toys will soon be available, the new season won’t arrive until next fall. Disney+’s first Marvel show, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, isn’t slated to arrive until August. In the absence of any big new arrivals (excluding the new CEO of the Walt Disney Company, Bob Chapek, who is no doubt reading this article right now), Disney+ can use this time to do some spring cleaning, as it were. Just as Walt Disney always said that the Disney theme parks would constantly change, so too can Disney+. Here are five big ways that the new service can begin improving itself before people start getting bored.