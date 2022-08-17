The Addams Family Is Back in the ‘Wednesday’ Trailer

Of all the fictional characters out there, there may not be one better suited to being the heroine of a Tim Burton movie (or TV show in this case, although supposedly the TV show is going for the feel of a long Tim Burton movie, so maybe it’s a moot point) than Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family. The look, the hair, the attitude; if she did not exist already, Tim Burton would have to create her.

Now Burton gets his chance to tackle the character, along with the rest of the Addams family in Wednesday, his upcoming TV series for Netflix. Jenny Ortega stars in the lead rule, with Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, and Luis Guzman as Gomez Adams. Plus Gwendoline Christie and Christina Ricci — whose breakthrough role came as the Wednesday of two very popular Addams Family movies in the 1990s.

Take a look at the show’s official teaser below. It certainly has the vibe of the old Addams Family films with a bit of that Tim Burton flavor.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

The series is a sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Wednesday's attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the supernatural mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore.

And here are some additional first-look images from the show:

Wednesday premieres this fall on Netflix.