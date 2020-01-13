‘Westworld’ Announces Premiere Date In Cryptic Season 3 Trailer

HBO’s Westworld has released a date announcement for its third season, and as is the nature of Westworld, it’s very cryptic. The teaser for Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan’s cerebral science fiction thriller doesn’t give away much, but it’s enough to unsettle you for the rest of the day. Check it out:

As you can see, there’s no fan-favorite characters or elaborate sets to soothe your mind, only a hi-tech pictograph charting the unraveling of society as we know it. And it kicks off with a series of very real events — the 2019 Hong Kong protests and the impeachment of the 45th president of the United States of America. Yikes. We know where this is headed. (Side note: Does anyone else think that the pictograph looks eerily similar to the alien logograms in Denis Villeneuve’s Arrival?) The previously-released Comic-Con trailer suggests that Season 3 will delve deeper into the futuristic world surrounding the theme park as ingenue-turned-vigilante Dolores (Evan Rachel Wood) breaks her way out.

The biggest piece of information the trailer reveals is by far the season’s premiere date. Westworld Season 3 is returning March 15. That gives us roughly two months to prepare ourselves for the AI apocalypse.