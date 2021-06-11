The following post contains minor spoilers for the first episode of Loki, and Avengers: Endgame.

In Avengers: Endgame, Marvel’s heroes saved the universe by traveling back in time, stealing the Infinity Stones from the past, bringing them to the present, and using them to restore the half of the population wiped out by Thanos’ snap. In doing so, they created alternate realities that supposedly could only be fixed by returning the Infinity Stones to the exact moments they were taken, which Captain America heads off to do at the end of Endgame.

But now Loki is airing on Disney+, and it’s told us more about how time travel works in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And that raises a lot more questions about the damage the Avengers may have unintentionally done. Going back to five different points in the past to take Infinity Stones created five different branches in time. Endgame didn’t really consider what the removal of the Stones might have done to these timelines, which is what our latest Loki video is all about. In it, we consider what would have happened in each of these different timelines without the Stones. For example, if there’s no Soul Stone, there’s no Ultron or Vision in Avengers: Age of Ultron. If there’s no Time Stone, there’s no way to stop Dormammu from destroying the world in Doctor Strange. (Oops.)

Get a full look at what the Avengers did to the timeline below:

