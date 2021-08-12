How ‘What If…?’ Sets Up ‘Doctor Strange 2’s Big Villain

The following post contains some SPOILERS for the first episode of What If...?

In the series premiere of Marvel’s What If...?, Peggy Carter becomes a Super Soldier instead of Steve Rogers, and then saves the world from some kind of interdimensional tentacle monster. In the show, we never get a full look at this creature, but there’s reason to believe it’s a specific Marvel villain — one that’s already been rumored to appear as the Big Bad of the upcoming Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. And since both What If...? and the Doctor Strange sequel both involve the multiverse, that got us wondering if perhaps those rumors were true.

So does What If...? set up Doctor Strange 2’s key villain? In our newest What If...? video, we break down the theory and all the clues in this week’s episode. We also try to figure out whether this tentacle monster (AKA Shuma-Gorath) may return on future episodes of What If...? and if he may be the reason that some of the heroes from different What If...? episodes team up to form the rumored “Guardians of the Multiverse.” Watch the video right here:

