‘What If’: Every Episode 2 Easter Egg

The following post contains SPOILERS for What If...? Episode 2.

This week on Marvel’s What If...? the late Chadwick Boseman gives one of his final performances as T’Challa in a story that imagines what would have happened if Black Panther had become Star-Lord instead of Peter Quill. It’s a really fun episode, and one that’s full of references to previous Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, most prominently Black Panther and Guardians of the Galaxy.

To see if you caught all of the Easter eggs, references, secrets, and surprising Marvel cameos (Josh Brolin as good-guy Thanos! Kurt Russell as Ego! Seth Green as Howard the Duck!!!) check out our latest What If...? video below. It shows what Marvel movies were the inspiration for certain scenes and even specific shots. Plus, what’s up with all the hexagons in the outer space scenes? We explain all below:

