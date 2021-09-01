‘What If’ Episode 4 Easter Egg Breakdown: Every Marvel Secret

The name of this week’s What If,,,? episode is “What If... Doctor Strange Lost His Heart Instead of His Hands?” In the Doctor Strange movie, we see Strange invite his co-worker, Christine Palmer, to join him as he gives a speech. In the film, she turns him down. This What If...? shows what would have happened if she said yes; when Strange accidentally drives his car off the road on the way to the speech, Christine gets killed in the subsequent crash.

If you watch Strange in the scene where he falls into Cagliostro’s temple, he gets a dark stain on his shirt — an image that’s symbolic of the show’s title, emphasizing the wound Christine’s death left on Strange’s heart in this alternate reality. That’s just one of the clever Easter eggs, Marvel references, and secrets in this week’s What If...? Our latest Marvel video breaks them all down. Watch it below to see all the stuff you might have missed:

