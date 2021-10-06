‘What If’ Episode 9: Every Marvel Easter Egg and Secret

The first season of What If...? went out with a bang, and a finale that brought together the heroes from the previous eight episodes as the “Guardians of the Multiverse.” The opening scenes reintroduced Captain Carter from Episode 1, now teaming with the Black Widow in a scene copied almost directly from the opening of Captain America: The Winter Soldier. They talk about Peggy’s love life, they jump out of a S.H.I.E.L.D. jet and do battle with Batroc, played by Georges St. Pierre from The Winter Soldier and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier TV series. All of these events happened almost beat-for-beat in The Winter Soldier, only with Steve Rogers instead of Peggy.

That’s just one of the many Marvel Easter eggs, hidden references, and little details you might have missed in the What If,,,? finale. There are lots more; for example, the Watcher telling each member of the Guardians of the Multiverse “You are chosen!” is a callback to one of the earliest Marvel crossovers, Contest of Champions. And the idea of the Watcher drawing together many heroes from across the multiverse is taken directly from What If...? comics — specifically issue #39, “What If.... The Watcher Saved the Universe?” And that’s just the tip of the iceberg; see all the Easter eggs below:

