‘What If’ Mid-Season Trailer: The Guardians of the Multiverse?

This week’s episode of What If...? on Disney+ is the sixth episode of the season. There are nine episodes total in this season of the series, which means we’re just past the mid-point of the show’s initial run. There’s a new trailer out that teases the second half of the show, along with the appearances of the characters we’re going to see.

They include a young Thor (teamed with Doctor Strange), a heroic version of Killmonger, a Gamora dressed in Thanos’ armor from Avengers: Endgame, and a whole team of heroes that seems to be collected from the protagonists of various episodes so far, including Black Widow, Captain Carter, and others. At least one online retailer was selling a “Guardians of the Multiverse” poster for What If...? earlier this year, and it featured basically all of the characters in this trailer. So is What If...? going to build to a crossover where Uatu assembles a team of Guardians to save the multiverse? Marvel never confirmed it, and as far as we officially know, What If...? is a strict anthology series.

That said, the What If...? comics were an anthology series as well, but they did have a couple of crossovers and long-term storylines through the years, including one called “Timequake” which also involved the Time Variance Authority recently seen on Loki. So anything’s possible... watch the What If...? trailer below and see what you think.

Here is the show’s official synopsis:

“What If…?” flips the script on the MCU, reimagining famous events from the films in unexpected ways, featuring a voice cast that includes a host of stars who reprise their roles. The series is directed by Bryan Andrews; AC Bradley is head writer.

New episodes of What If...? premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

