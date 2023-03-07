The credits for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania make it clear: “Kang Will Return.” (I mean, the movie Marvel has coming up called Avengers: The Kang Dynasty probably gave it away first, but okay, thanks for leaving absolutely no doubt about it.) But where will Kang show up next? What kind of role will he play in these movies and shows?

That’s the subject of our latest Quantumania video, which explores what places this specific Quantumania Kang will appear — and where all these variants of Kang could show up next. Will we see Kang in Deadpool 3? What about in Spider-Man 4, which Kevin Feige recently confirmed was being written? What if Kang is the villain of multiple projects? For all our theories, check out the full video below:

The next Marvel movie, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, is now playing in theaters everywhere.

