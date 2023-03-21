A New Korean Show Joins Netflix’ Most-Watched TV Series List

The most-watched piece of content on Netflix last week, both films and TV series, was a TV series from South Korea called The Glory. Subscribers all around the world watched some 123.5 million hours of the series in the past seven days — nearly double the most-watched English language show (You: Season 4, which had 64 million hours consumed by Netflix’s customer base.)

The Glory, from writer Kim Eun-sook, was broken into two parts by Netflix. The first section premiered in late 2022, with the rest debuting on March 10. Per Netflix, the show follows “a teacher, portrayed by Song Hye-kyo, who seeks vengeance against the bullies who ruined her childhood. She carefully plots her revenge against those who watched her suffer. Plans begin to unfold when she becomes the homeroom teacher to the child of one of her bullies. Lee Do-hyun’s character also adds interest with his complicated secret.”

Here are some of Netflix’s trailers for The Glory...

Thanks to all the interest in this batch of episodes, The Glory is now on the list of the ten biggest non-English-language series in the history of the streaming service. It currently ranks seventh all-time with 380.3 million hours viewed. Of the six series ahead of it on the list, three others also hail from Korea: Extraordinary Attorney Woo, All of Us Are Dead, and the all-time Netflix TV blockbuster, Squid Game, which had 1.6 billion hours watched in its first month of release last year. (The only non-Korean show ahead of The Glory on the list are three seasons of Money Heist, which actually has its own Korean spinoff, Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area.)