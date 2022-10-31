Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. And, for the 30th straight time, an MCU movie has been rated PG-13 by the Motion Picture Association of America.

Wakanda Forever is officially rated PG-13 for “sequences of strong violence, action and some language.”

For sake of comparison, the original Black Panther from 2018 was rated PG-13 for “prolonged sequences of action violence, and a brief rude gesture.”

The wording is different, but the rationale is basically the same — although it would be terrific if someone from the MPAA would explain the difference between ”prolonged sequences of action violence” and “sequences of strong violence” and also “action.” Is there a difference? Have their stock descriptions for these sorts of comic-book movies and their big setpieces changed? Should parents interpret at this two descriptions differently? It’s hard to tell.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is directed, like Black Panther, by Ryan Coogler. It continues the story of the first film’s cast, minus its central figure: T’Challa, whose role was not recast following the death of Chadwick Boseman in the summer of 2020. Here is the latest teaser for the movie:

The film stars Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Michaela Coel, Florence Kasumba, Martin Freeman, Angela Bassett, Tenoch Huerta as classic Marvel character Namor, and Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, whose Ironheart character will soon be spun off into her own Disney+ TV series.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is scheduled to open in theaters on November 11.

