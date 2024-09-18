‘Agatha All Along’: Every Series Premiere Easter Egg

Agatha All Along is here. And it is filled with all sorts of deep cut Marvel lore and Easter eggs from WandaVision, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and a whole lot more. For example: The book that Agatha investigates in the faux crime show that makes up most of the series premiere is written by someone named “Andrew Ugo” — which is an anagram for “Wundagore” the famous Marvel mountain where Wanda died during the events of Multiverse of Madness.

That’s cool — and that’s just one of the tiny Easter eggs, hidden references, and little details you might have missed in the two-part Agatha All Along premiere. In our latest MCU video, we’ll show you all the cool stuff buried in this week’s shows. Did you notice, for example, that the theme song of “Agnes of Westview” was actually the “Down the Witch’s Road” song the coven sings in Episode 2? Yup. There’s plenty more where that came from — watch them all below.

If you liked that video on all of the Easter eggs in Episodes 1 and 2 of Agatha All Along, check out more of our videos below, including our full recap of Agatha Harkness, WandaVision, and everything magic in the MCU, one on Venom: The Last Dance, and how it will set up Spider-Man’s role in Avengers: Secret Wars, and one on the latest updates about Marvel’s Armor Wars. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. Agatha All Along premieres this Wednesday on Disney+, with new episodes weekly after that.

