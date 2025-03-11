What Parts of ‘Daredevil: Born Again’ Were Reshoots?

It’s no secret by now that Daredevil: Born Again was made in multiple phases. It went into production with one vision for the show and ultimately arrived on Disney+ as another. In between, after production was shut down by the writers and actors strikes of 2023, Marvel replaced the series’ original showrunners, and worked with their replacement to bring Born Again closer in tone and feel to the Netflix Daredevil show it was designed to follow.

But what parts of Born Again are reshoots and what was from the original production? And more importantly: How did the reshoots alter the overall story and themes of Born Again? The more we learn about the multiple shoots and the changes made midstream, the more it looks like Marvel managed to transform a potential disaster into one of the very best TV series in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and a very worthy successor to Netflix’s Daredevil.

You can watch our full discussion of the Daredevil: Born Again reshoots, and what they mean for this show and the MCU’s future on streaming television, below:

(NOTE: This video contains major SPOILERS for Daredevil: Born Again Episodes 1 and 2.)

READ MORE: The Worst Marvel Comics Ever

If you liked that video on what parts of Daredevil: Born Again are reshoots, and how the extra work on the series saved it from becoming another Disney+ disappointment, check out more of our videos below, including all the Easter eggs in the first two episodes of Daredevil: Born Again, our concerns and hopes for Avengers Doomsday and Secret Wars, and our recap of the Netflix Daredevil show before Daredevil Born Again. Plus, there’s tons more videos over at ScreenCrush’s YouTube channel. Be sure to subscribe to catch all our future episodes. The first episodes of Daredevil: Born Again are available now on Disney+.

Sign up for Disney+ here.

Get our free mobile app