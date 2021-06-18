The following post contains SPOILERS for Loki Episode 2.

By now it’s clear that Lady Loki — “Randy” to her variant Lokis — has a huge plan for the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Time Variance Authority’s attempts to stop her will likely take up the remainder of this season of Loki. But what is her plan? Readers of Marvel Comics should recognize some similarities between what Randy’s doing and one of the biggest Marvel crossovers ever. That means the MCU could be headed towards a massive event to rival the size and scope of Avengers: Endgame.

In our latest Loki video, we break down Lady Loki’s scheme and why it reminds us of Secret Wars — and what that could mean for the future of the MCU. We predict a few things about the rest of Loki, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, and even Eternals. Plus we have a guess about the true identity of the Time-Keepers. (Hint: We’ve seen them in the MCU before.) Watch the video below:

