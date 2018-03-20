What’s Leaving Netflix: April 2018

Holy expiration date, Batman! All four ’90s Batman movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March, along with a slew of other catalog titles. You’ve got just days left to watch classic comedies like Caddyshack, Ace Ventura, and American Pie on Netflix; ditto The Shawshank Redemption and Apollo 13. And if you haven’t seen The Prestige lately (or ever) Christopher Nolan’s best movie (don’t @ me) leaves the streaming service on April 21. And unlike a magic trick, it won’t pop up again after a brief disappearance.