What’s Leaving Netflix: April 2018
Holy expiration date, Batman! All four ’90s Batman movies are leaving Netflix at the end of March, along with a slew of other catalog titles. You’ve got just days left to watch classic comedies like Caddyshack, Ace Ventura, and American Pie on Netflix; ditto The Shawshank Redemption and Apollo 13. And if you haven’t seen The Prestige lately (or ever) Christopher Nolan’s best movie (don’t @ me) leaves the streaming service on April 21. And unlike a magic trick, it won’t pop up again after a brief disappearance.
Here’s the full list of what’s leaving Netflix in April:
Leaving 4/1/18
30 Days of Night
88 Minutes
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Ace Ventura: When Nature Calls
American Pie
American Pie 2
Apollo 13
Batman
Batman & Robin
Batman Forever
Batman Returns
Caddyshack
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cool Runnings
Death Sentence
Dolphin Tale
Eagle vs. Shark
John Mulaney: New in Town
Never Let Me Go
Set Up
Small Soldiers
The Dukes of Hazzard
The Men Who Stare at Goats
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Shawshank Redemption
The Whole Nine Yards
Wild Wild West
Leaving 4/3/18
Starry Eyes
Leaving 4/5/18
The Hallow
The Nightingale
Leaving 4/12/18
The Emperor's New Clothes
Leaving 4/15/18
Happy Tree Friends
Leap Year
Leaving 4/16/18
Son of God
Leaving 4/17/18
Z Storm
Leaving 4/20/18
The Exorcism of Molly Hartley
Leaving 4/21/18
The Prestige
Leaving 4/22/18
Exit through the Gift Shop
Leaving 4/26/18
Kung Fu Panda 3
Leaving 4/27/18
Begin Again
Gallery - The Best Netflix Originals, Ranked: