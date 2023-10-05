‘Ahsoka’: What’s Next for Ezra and Baylan?

The season (series? season?) finale of Ahsoka definitely did not bring its story to its close. If anything, it left the narrative with more unresolved elements than it started with in Episode 1. What happens next for Ezra Bridger now that he’s back in the main Star Wars galaxy? What was Baylan Skoll after with all of his scheming? And what was he planning to do at the end of the episode? Will we ever even see that character again, given that his actor, Ray Stevenson, passed away earlier this year? What is Thrawn’s plan now? And oh yeah, how does the title character of the show get back home?

So many questions, so little time. But in our latest Ahsoka video, we try to answer as many of them as we can. And we’ll also give our review of that big Ahsoka finale, featuring contributions from ScreenCrush’s Ryan Arey and Colton Ogburn and IDW’s Heather Antos. But mainly we’ll give our theories about what this season was all about, and how it paves the way for Dave Filoni’s crossover movie featuring the characters from Ahsoka, The Mandalorian, and more. Watch our full video below:

