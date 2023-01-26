New ‘Succession’ Teaser Reveals Season 4 Premiere Date

Every time there is a new twist in the ongoing saga of the behind the scenes struggles for control of WWE — with the company’s founder and majority stockholder Vince McMahon retiring following allegations of sexual misconduct, then returning to the company six months later, then inserting new members to the company’s board of directors, then his daughter Stephanie McMahon (who had taken a leave of absence shortly before Vince McMahon’s resignation, then returned after his departure) resigning from the company —you hear the same refrain on social media: “This is just like Succession!”

So with the real world growing ever-more Succession-like, the show will have its work cut out for it delivering a season that is as or more juicy than the real world. And that season is coming soon, a new teaser just released by HBO announces that the show will return with new episodes at the end of March. And it does promise ever more Roy family drama, as they close in on a sale of Waystar Royco.

Watch the new Succession Season 4 teaser below:

Here is the official synopsis for Season 4:

The sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to tech visionary Lukas Matsson (Alexander Skarsgård) moves ever closer. The prospect of this seismic sale provokes existential angst and familial division among the Roys as they anticipate what their lives will look like once the deal is complete. A power struggle ensues as the family weighs up a future where their cultural and political weight is severely curtailed.

Succession returns with new episodes on Sunday, March 26 at 9PM ET on HBO and HBO Max.

