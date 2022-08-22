Look sharp; Knives Out is back.

Writer/director Rian Johnson found surprise success in 2019 with a throwback mystery featuring Daniel Craig as private detective Benoit Blanc who must find the killer of a wealthy writer from amongst his eccentric relatives (all played by some very famous people). The sequel is titled Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Netflix paid handsomely for it and a second Knives Out follow-up in the spring of 2021.

In a new interview, Johnson describes the film as a “‘tropical getaway murder mystery’” inspired by older whodunits such as 1982’s Evil Under the Sun and 1973’s The Last of Sheila, which Johnson has cited as a favorite movie in the past. He also revealed the significance of the film’s title:

According to Johnson, Blanc’s penchant for bombast is partly to thank for the film’s title, which pays homage to the 1968 Beatles song of the same name. ‘I'm always fishing for something fun that Blanc can grab onto as an overwrought metaphor that he can beat to death,’ he says. ‘This is all in plain sight from the very start. So, the idea of glass came to me, something that's clear. I'll be very honest. I literally got out my iPhone and searched my music library with the word ‘glass.’ There's got to be some good glass songs. I was like, ‘Oh, is it a glass fortress? Is it a glass castle? Is it a glass man?’ The first thing that came up, because I'm a huge Beatles fan, is ‘Glass Onion.’

The image above is the first official still from the film, but I had to crop it to fit on the site; here’s the full image, which reveals the entire cast around a massive table (click the image to see a really big version of it):

Netflix also debuted one more behind-the-scenes image from Glass Onion:

Here is the film’s synopsis:

The film sees Daniel Craig reprising his role as Southern gentleman / detective extraordinaire Benoit Blanc, who travels to Greece to peel back the layers of a mystery involving a new cast of colorful suspects played by Edward Norton, Janelle Monáe, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., Jessica Henwick, Madelyn Cline with Kate Hudson and Dave Bautista.

Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery premieres on Netflix on December 23. The film will also get a theatrical release at a date that’s yet to be announced. The movie will also play at the Toronto Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival this fall.

