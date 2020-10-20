‘Fast & Furious’ Will End After Two More Films

Fast & Furious is headed towards the finish line.

Deadline reports that Universal is prepping two final mega-movies to wrap up the franchise. Those would be Fast & Furiouses #10 and 11. (F9: The Fast Saga was due to be released earlier this year; it was postponed to 2021 by the coronavirus pandemic.)

Justin Lin, who directed The Fast & the Furious: Tokyo Drift, Fast & Furious, Fast Five, and Fast & Furious 6 and then returned after missing Furious 7 and The Fate of the Furious to direct F9 is “in talks” to direct both of these final films. Deadline does not have many details on these final two installments but says “it seems likely they will tell a big story over two films that will focus on franchise patriarch Vin Diesel and bring back Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel and Sung Kang.”

In addition to those eleven core Fast & Furious movies, the series has already produced a spinoff, Hobbs & Shaw, focusing on the characters played in several of the films by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham. It’s not clear yet whether they will return at some point during this two-part finale, or whether the Hobbs & Shaw franchise could continue past the end of the rest of The Fast Saga.

Here’s the synopsis for F9:

After the events of The Fate of the Furious (2017), Dominic Toretto and his family must face Dominic's younger brother Jakob, a deadly assassin, who is working with their old enemy Cipher, and who holds a personal vendetta against Dominic.

F9: The Fast Saga is currently scheduled to open in theaters on May 28, 2021.