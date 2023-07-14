Why Are the Avengers Not in ‘Secret Invasion’?

Secret Invasion has revealed a pretty huge detail about the current Marvel Cinematic Universe: The Avengers no longer exist. This is a massive plot point in the overarching narrative of the MCU. Apparently, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, the heroes decided — for reasons that frankly are unclear and don’t really make a ton of sense — to break up their greatest team.

This detail has huge repercussions, not only for Secret Invasion but for the future of Marvel at large. That’s the subject of our latest Secret Invasion video. We try to figure why the Avengers might have called it quits, what the heroes are up to during the events of the show (when, y’know, they could be a big help fighting this massive Skrull invasion), and go through other recent MCU shows and movies and see how the reflect this huge change in the MCU. Watch the video below:

