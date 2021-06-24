Where Do ‘Loki’ Variants Come From?

By far, the #1 question we get the most on our Twitter account is “Where do the Loki variants come from?” The main Loki variant on the show, played by Tom Hiddleston, is just the same character we’ve known for the last 12 years in the MCU from a different point in his timeline. The other variants we’ve seen, though, look wildly different — including the most important one, played by Sophia Di Martino, who happens to be a female Loki.

So exactly how do these various Lokis become variant Lokis? We don’t know for sure yet, but based on the show so far, we have a theory. In our latest video about Marvel’s Loki, we explore where all those Loki variants could have come from, and why there’s actually a very simple explanation for Sophia Di Martino‘s Lady Loki. (Also, this is just a fun Easter egg, but a lot of the Loki variants all appear together on a single comic book cover — this one drawn by Russell Dauterman.) Watch it below:

