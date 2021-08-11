Which Marvel Actors Voice Their Characters On ‘What If…?’

The typical approach for animated series based on live-action franchises is to hire a bunch of soundalikes who can mimic the voices of the famous big-screen actors. When they made a cartoon of The Mask, for example, voice actor Rob Paulsen did an impression of Jim Carrey as Stanley Ipkiss. For Star Wars: The Clone Wars, James Arnold Taylor replaced Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi.

Marvel went in a different direction with What If...?, the first animated series set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. They reassembled the casts of dozens of MCU movies to return and record new dialogue for the show, which imagines alternate versions of familiar Marvel characters from throughout the multiverse. With just a couple of exceptions, every voice you hear on What If...? is provided by the actors who originated the characters.

What follows is a comprehensive list of every Marvel actor whose voice appears on What If...? It will be updated weekly, so as of this writing, it contains just the actors from Episode 1, “What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?” New episodes of What If...? premiere on Wednesdays on Disney+.

