Who Is ‘Hawkeye’s Mystery Villain?

The latest episode of Hawkeye has made it clear that there is a hidden villain on the series. While Echo runs the Tracksuit Mafia, Clint says there’s someone “above” her, someone “you don’t want to mess with.” Plus, in the episode’s flashback to Echo’s childhood, there was her mostly unseen “uncle” who was supposed to take her home from her karate class. Given Marvel’s way of doing things, this “uncle” is probably the someone “above” her in the New York underworld too — but who could it be?

That’s the subject of our latest Hawkeye video, which explores all the potential suspects for Marvel’s latest mystery villain. (Latest because pretty much every Marvel Disney+ show sfar has featured a shocking twist villain at the end.) Maybe it’s Sharon Carter, who was revealed as a shadowy bad guy in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier? Or what about Jack, Kate Bishop’s mom’s new boyfriend? Or could it be Kingpin, who did appear in the Marvel Netflix series but has yet to cross over into any other MCU property. We break down all those candidates — and several more — in the video below:

