Steven Yeun’s ‘Thunderbolts’ Character Revealed

Even though it's been pushed back like a variety of other Marvel movies, it seems that we know a little bit more than we should about Thunderbolts.

Speculation has run rampant about who Steven Yeun might be portraying in the film, and it appears we finally know thanks to one of Yeun’s good friends. Robert Kirkman, creator of The Walking Dead and Invincible comics, recently spilled the beans while talking on YouTube with artist David Finch. Yeun appeared on the TV show of The Walking Dead and also voices the title character on the animated series of Invincible.d

When asked about the film, Kirkman stated “My good friend Steven Yeun is playing the Sentry in a movie.”

It’s already been established that Yeun is in Thunderbolts, so that’s essentially the only movie it could be.

“Yeah, [Yeun] called me and he said, 'I just came back from a costume fitting for the Sentry. I guess I only do superheroes that are yellow and blue.’ He said he was at the costume fitting and was like, ‘Aww, crap. I forgot Invincible was yellow and blue.’”

Kirkman added “I don't think this is a spoiler or anything that will get anybody in trouble. I don't know, maybe. We'll see. I don't care. I don't work for Marvel. What are they going to do to me?”

Sentry is a pretty interesting character. While on his surface, he's a good guy, he has a major dark side. That dark side manifests as an alter-ego known as “The Void,” who constantly threatens to take over his body.

Thunderbolts is currently scheduled to open in theaters on July 25, 2025. You can watch the full Kirkman/Finch video below:

