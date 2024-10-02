Who Is ‘The Teen’ on ‘Agatha All Along’?

Marvel has totally hooked us with the big mystery on their latest show, Agatha All Along. After the title character, the most important person on Agatha is a young man played by Joe Locke. But just who is he playing? That’s the mystery. A spell has been put on the character so that anytime he mentions his name or identity, no one can understand what he says — including the audience.

The true identity of “The Teen” is fueling a lot of speculation among fans, and that’s what our latest Marvel video is all about. Most people think the Teen is going to turn out to be Billy Kaplan, a Marvel character known as Wiccan who is a member of the Young Avengers and the reincarnation of one of Scarlet Witch’s sons — which would make total sense given the events of WandaVision and Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. But it’s so obvious it also feels like the show may be headed for a major swerve.

In the video below, we break down all the evidence for and against the Teen as Billy, and explore a few other potential theories for this character’s identity. Plus: What does the Teen have to do with Kang and Thanos? Watch below to find out...

