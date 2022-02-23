Why ‘Eternals’ Ikaris Was Right

The following post contains SPOILERS for Eternals.

The most interesting character in Eternals is definitely Ikaris, played by Richard Madden. Whether you see him as the movie’s villain, or perhaps its antihero, he’s undeniably the character with the most fraught and complicated choices and motivation. Near the end of the film, we learn he has betrayed his Eternals brethren and sided with the Celestials, who want to destroy the Earth in order to give birth to a new Celestial. Granted, if Ikaris had succeeded, that would have meant the end of all life as we know it. But putting that aside... maybe the guy had a point?

In our latest Marvel video, we look back on Eternals and the tortured Ikrais character to explore his reasons for his actions, and how they connect to the larger themes within this phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe about freedom and destiny. We also discuss whether the Eternals, through their “victory,” may have doomed the universe, and why Ikrais’ blind faith in the Celestials is dangerous, even if he did have a point about protecting the one about to be born out of Earth’s delicious molten core. Watch it below:

