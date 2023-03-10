Why It’s Taking So Long to Get a New ‘Star Wars’ Movie

Given the backlash to developments in the MCU and the Star Wars franchise, Bob Iger has good news. Both universes are going to be more measured in approach. Iger recently spoke Morgan Stanley Technology, Media and Telecom Conference, explaining how Disney intends to move forward. It's a necessary bit of damage control when only a week prior, it was announced that two upcoming Star Wars projects were shelved. Both Patty Jenkins' Rogue Squadron and a mysterious, untitled film from Kevin Feige have been canceled.

Iger said in clear terms that this isn't an outright halt to upcoming projects. It's just a way to make sure that the franchise is telling the right stories. He said: "We’re still developing Star Wars films, but we’re going to make sure when we make one, it’s the right one. So we’re being very careful there.”

He also cited the disappointing box office returns of Solo: A Star Wars Story, which seems to have been released right in the middle of a huge market flood for the shared universe. The film was also one of the most expensive ever made, costing a whopping $275–300 million dollars. It did break even, but after that much bankrolling, $393.2 million isn't the prettiest number.

Iger also addressed the future approach to the MCU, which is also in the middle of a difficult time. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania is also suffering some middling reviews and a less-than-stellar box office profit. In regards to this, Iger said: "I think we just have to look at what characters and stories we’re mining. If you look at the trajectory of Marvel in the next five years, there will be a lot of newness. We’re going to turn back to the Avengers franchise with a whole new set of Avengers, for example.”