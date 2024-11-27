Alright, folks, we’ve got something awesome for you—a chance to win a $100 gift card to the ScreenCrush Merch Store! If you love movies, TV shows and all things pop culture, this is your chance to grab some exclusive gear, whether it’s a new T-shirt, hoodie or something cool to show off your fan pride.

We've also got some deals in the ScreenCrush Store for Black Friday and Cyber Monday, so be sure to check out the details below. It's the perfect time to stock up whether it's for yourself or holiday gifts for the film fans in your life!

How to Enter

Entering is easy. Seriously, it's super simple: Just fill out the entry form below and make sure you're signed up for our newsletter.

The contest is open only to individuals who are legal residents of the 48 contiguous states who are 13 years of age or older (18 or older if a resident of Maine). See the full terms and conditions in the form.

The contest will run from Nov. 27 through Dec. 12 at 9AM ET. The winner will be notified via email.

Check Out Our Black Friday + Cyber Monday Deals

The BFCM Sale is here, and it’s 20% off EVERYTHING in the ScreenCrush store. Now's your chance to get the gear you've been eyeing all year or stock up on gifts for your favorite movie and TV lovers. Starting today and running through Monday, don't wait because this discount won't last forever!

What’s in the Merch Store?

Now, if you haven’t checked out the ScreenCrush merch store yet, you’re missing out. We’ve got some exclusive designs, inspired by all your favorite movies and shows. Whether you're into Star Wars, Marvel or something a little more niche, our gear has got you covered.

T-shirts, hoodies, mugs and so much more, all designed with the fan in mind. Trust us, whether you're snuggled up on the couch binge watching your favorites or out and about, you can be comfy and wear your geekdom on your sleeve.

Don’t Wait, Enter Now!

The contest won’t last forever, so don’t miss your chance. A $100 gift card to spend in the ScreenCrush merch store could be yours — just imagine the possibilities! Whether you’re treating yourself or getting a gift for the ultimate movie lover, we’ve got something for everyone.

So, what are you waiting for? Hit up the entry form above, and maybe you’ll be the lucky winner. Good luck, and we’ll see you on the big screen!