‘Winnie the Pooh’ Horror Movie Debuts Bloody Trailer

I’ve heard of a honey trap before, but this is ridiculous.

For the first time ever, Winnie the Pooh and his pals from the Hundred Acre Woods are starring in a horror movie. It’s called Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey. From the look of trailer, this is definitely not a Disney production.

Instead, Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey director Rhys Waterfield previously told Variety, the film “will see Pooh and Piglet as ‘the main villains…going on a rampage.’” Christopher Robin, who is now college-aged, “is pulled away from them, and he’s not [given] them food. It’s made Pooh and Piglet’s life quite difficult.” (I always knew there was something suspicious about how much Pooh liked honey.)

In the trailer we see a grown-up Christopher Robin return to the Hundred Acre Woods looking to find Winnie, Piglet, and the rest of the gang. But Winnie and company have grown up too, and they’re not happy about having been abandoned all those years earlier. And then they start hacking up scantily-clad women. Somehow, that is not a joke; that’s what happens in the movie. Watch for yourself below:

The original character of Winnie-the-Pooh from A.A. Milne’s first Pooh novel is now in the public domain, which is how a bunch of independent horror filmmakers can get away with making a movie where he goes on a vengeance-filled killing spree. Disney still owns their versions of Milne’s characters — the Disney Winnie the Pooh movies are not out of copyright — so the characters don’t look quite like the ones in the earlier films. (Pooh slaughtering women in hot tubs probably should have been a giveaway that this was not the same lovable teddy bear, but if not, now you know.)

Winnie the Pooh: Blood and Honey is expected to premiere later this year.

